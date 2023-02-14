Bruce Gordon Watson Wanda Rinker Feb 14, 2023 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bruce Gordon Watson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DONALDS — Bruce Gordon Watson, 66, of Highway 178 South, died Sunday, February 12, 2023 at his home.Born in Belton, SC, he was a son of Nancy Bell Watson and the late Gordon Watson. He was of the Methodist Faith and was employed by York Construction Company.Surviving are his mother, Nancy Bell Watson of Donalds, a daughter, Ashley McElrath (Brandon) of Antreville, and three grandchildren, Makenzie McElrath, Addyson McElrath, and Carter Brock McElrath.In addition to his father he was predeceased by a son, Jamie Bruce Watson and a brother, Gregg Watson.No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Greenwood man faces arson charges Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Former Erskine professor sues school Police: December Parkway shooting was feud that escalated GCCF awards funding to Faith Home Emerald Branch of GMFCU celebrates ribbon cutting Author has two novels on market Holocaust expert speaks at Lander NSHS Percussion Ensemble wins first place at competition Evette visits Governor's School of Agriculture Clemson Extension offers SC Master Food Preserved certification program GCCF awards funding to Salvation Army