Brody Heath Eaton Feb 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brody Heath came into this world for a moment on February 16, 2023. He passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother and father and met Jesus the same day.He was the son of Brittany Michelle Cobb and Brandon Harley Eaton of Waterloo.Surviving in addition to his parents are his maternal grandparents, Scott and Mellisa Cobb of Forest City, NC; and paternal grandmother Contessa Norwood of Laurens.Brody was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ian Scott Eaton on Sunday, February 12. 2023.No services are planned at this time.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Medical records dumped off dirt road in Hodges Greenwood man faces charges in connection to stolen car FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Couple's journey with loss, faith Greenwood government takes up hundreds of illegally placed signs Bauman presents Stukes lecture at Erskine College Greenwood Performing Arts receives grant Writer and translator Aruni Kashyap visits Lander University Chamber hosts Churchill Mortgage ribbon cutting Parks and Butler honored at reception Staggs receives plaque from past president Shrine Club raises funds for Hospice House Shrine Club raises money for A Place for Us