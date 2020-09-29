Brittney LaShay Fuller, 33, of Greenwood, SC, died on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Born September 13, 1987, she was the daughter of Michelle and Gregory Fuller.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Woodrow Chamberlain and grandmother, Bernice Daniels.
She is survived by one son, Jalan Lyles, two sisters, Carissa Brown and Kayla (Tyrel) Smith. She also leaves behind her grandmother, Annell Carter and step-grandfather, Willie Ray Carter and several relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be private.
The family is at their respective homes.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Fuller Family.