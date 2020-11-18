Brent Saxon
William Brent Saxon, 60 of 209 Parkwood Road, husband of Courtney Sherard Saxon, died Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Self Regional Hospital after a courageous fight against COVID-19.
Born in Augusta, Georgia, he was the oldest of three sons of the late William “Cupcake” and Evie Thigpen Saxon. Brent was a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina. He was a faithful man of God; and a dedicated, sometimes disappointed, yet loyal fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks. After graduating from USC, he began his career in the security and loss prevention sector working for Oconee Nuclear Station followed by Cato Corporation. After moving multiple times for promotions, Brent returned to Greenwood with his family to help take care of his parents and run the family business, Bill’s Sales and Rentals (Homestyles of Greenwood). He and Nancy Saxon successfully ran Homestyles for many years. Brent then transitioned into the telecommunications business, starting several companies from the ground up. In 2014, Brent decided to retire from corporate work and focus on family, service, and volunteering; spending time focusing on working with local nonprofits. After trying retirement for a while, he decided he needed a purpose and still had more to give so he rejoined the workforce as the OSHA Safety Officer for the South Carolina Department of Transportation at the Greenwood Office.
Brent was a genuine friend to so many, willing to do anything for anyone, but his favorite title was Dad. He loved his children and was so proud of each of their accomplishments and the individuals they have become. He cherished spending time with his family and was always there to provide guidance and advice or to just listen. Brent loved living life to the fullest each day. Everyone who crossed paths with him was better for it. He saw the absolute best in everyone, no matter what. Brent enjoyed playing golf, going to the beach as frequently as possible, and enjoying time on Lake Greenwood with beloved friends and family.
Surviving are his wife of the home; his four children, Taylor Saxon of Charlotte, NC, Dana (William) Curry of Aiken, Michael (Amanda) Barthelemy of Lafayette IN, CharLeigh White of the home; two grandchildren, Adam and Allie of Lafayette IN; and two brothers Eric (Kim) Saxon of Murfreesboro TN, and Chris Saxon of Wilmington Island GA.; father and mother-in-law, Stephen and Trudy Sherard of Greenwood.
Honorary escorts are dear friends Tim and Julie Wideman, Chris and Carmen Edwards, Trey and Kim Banks, David Able, co-workers from SC Department of Transportation District Two, and his longtime golf buddies. Special thanks to the Nurses, Doctors, and Staff of the Critical Care Unit at Self Regional Healthcare for their dedication to caring for Brent.
A memorial service adhering to all CDC Covid guidelines including the required wearing of masks and social distancing will be held outside on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rock Presbyterian Church officiated by Dr. Chris Leonard. The service will be recorded and will be available for viewing later by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family.
The family will receive family and friends following the service for a time of stories and remembering a life well lived at the home of Steve and Trudy Sherard, 111 Friendfield Lane, Greenwood.
The family is at the home.
It is requested that flowers be omitted, and memorials be made in memory of Brent to MEGS House (Megshouse.org) or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF.org).