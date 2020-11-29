Brenda Williams
Brenda Jean “Lou” Butler Williams, 64, of 143 Highland Drive, wife of Joe L. Williams passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood she was the daughter of the late Sam Butler and the late Beatrice Moore Butler. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and employed by Greenwood Mills and also did private patient sitting and was a member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of the home; one daughter, LaTonya Butler of Greer, SC; two godsons, Amario Cloud of Simpsonville, SC and Torin Mathis Jr. who was reared in the home; two brothers, Charles Butler of Columbia, SC and Kenneth “Boosie” Butler; two grandchildren, A‘Tavious “Taye” Martin and Aayven Johnson; two great grandchildren, Malachi Martin and Myles Martin; one aunt, Elease Smith of Snellville, Ga; three special cousins, Debra Watson and Earl Moore both of Greenwood, SC and Linda (Gaines)Adams of Mauldin, SC; a nephew raised in the home Kevin Darnell Butler and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 2pm on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Oakbrook Memorial Park, conducted by Elder Dr. Derrick Scott. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.