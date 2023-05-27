Brenda Williams Hawkins, 65, of 1717 Durst Ave E, high school sweetheart and wife of 44 years to James D. Hawkins, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Self Memorial Hospital. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Elnora Watson Williams Jennings and the late Jesse Williams. She retired from Burton Center in 2019, where she spent many years as a caregiver to individuals with disabilities or special needs. Helping others was her passion. Prior to Burton Center she spent several years as a cloth inspector at Greenwood Mills. She was a member of the Church of Christ. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Ernest Odell Jennings Sr., a brother, Calvin Williams, a sister, Jessie Mae Rappley, a brother-in-law, Tony Hawkins, a step-sister, Lisa Warren and a granddaughter, Jaylin Hawkins.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Jessica (Brian) Allen of Lake City, FL, a son James Dennis Hawkins Jr. of Newberry, SC, three brothers, James Lewis (Janie Sue) Williams, Jerry (Gwendolyn) Williams and Lawrence Alonzo (Janet) Williams, all of Greenwood, SC; four sisters, Lucile (Joe) Morgan, Mamie (Floyd) Nicholson, Gladys (Delaney) Smith, all of Greenwood, SC and Betty (David) Henry, of Indianapolis, IN; two step-brothers, Ernest Odell Jennings Jr. and Ronnie Jennings; three step-sisters, Dorothy Barr, Janet Williams and Carolyn Jennings; a mother-in-law, Grace Hawkins; two brothers-in-law, Andrew (Pansy) Hawkins and Christopher (Phyllis) Hawkins; two sisters-in-law, Kim (Kevin) Hawkins and Ethel (Maseco) Smith; six grandchildren, Kabreon Allen, Addyson Hawkins, Trinity Allen, Honesty Hawkins, Bria Allen and Ju'juan Hawkins and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.