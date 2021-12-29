NINETY SIX — Brenda Lee Dillashaw Swink, 62, of Ninety Six, beloved wife of David "BoBo" Lee Swink, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at her home.
Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Dennis Wesley Dillashaw and Ola Dorn Dillashaw. Brenda was formerly employed with Kemet and a member of New Mercies Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a daughter, Amie Burch (Jacob); stepson, Tanner Swink; sisters, Betty Ann Lawrence (William) and Libby Griffith (Jack); a brother, Jay Dillashaw (Wanda); grandchildren, Leah and Sawyer Burch; a niece, Tammy Evans (Terry); a nephew, Eric Lawrence (Regina); mother-in law, Faye Brown; and brothers-in-law, Roy Swink and George Green.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bobby Mabry officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 10-11 am.
