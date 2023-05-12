Brenda Nix May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NINETY SIX — Brenda Marie Cook Nix, 62, of Ninety Six, widow of Jeff Nix, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death Former Lakelands law enforcement officer charged in Ware Shoals shooting death McDonald family leaning on faith and community in midst of tragedy Greenwood man arrested in connection to apartment shooting Greenwood couple facing neglect, other charges Tennis benefits Burton Center Four recipients honored during Community Foundation Awards Gala Hospice Care welcomes new volunteers Grand opening and dedication of the Faulkenberry Family Care Homes Faculty members receive awards Lander’s College of Education honors graduates, academic award recipients GCCF awards The Period Project Lander faculty members named Professors of Affordable Learning