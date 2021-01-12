Brenda Elaine Cloud Jackson, 63, widow of Timothy Jackson, departed this life on January 7, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of Cora Lee Cloud Chappelle. She was reared in the home of her grandparents, the late Weldon Cloud, Sr. and Lottie Lou Jones Cloud. She was a 1976 graduate of Ninety Six High School and was a member of Mt. Carmel AME Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Sarhee (Diane) Jackson of Ware Shoals and Zachary (Makiba) Jackson of Columbia, SC; one daughter, Jacqueline (Karlos, Sr.) Quarles of Greenwood; her twin sister, Linda (Robin) Cloud Anderson of Greenwood; three additional sisters, Sandra Denise (Lee) Walter of Virginia, Thomasina Chappelle of New York and Gwendolyn Clark of Virginia; one brother, Larry Cloud of New York; nine grandchildren and a host of special cousins other family members and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2020 for immediate family only at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Rev. Thessa G. Smith. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13,2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of her daughter. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.