SALUDA — Brenda Diane Smith, 64, departed this life on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Self Regional Healthcare.

Born in Saluda, SC, daughter of the late Ina Glover Smith and the late Marvin Richardson, Sr., she was a member of Lockhart Baptist Church and a 1976 graduate of Saluda High School. She was a domestic worker.

She is survived by; sisters, Mamie Lott and Carol Smith of Saluda, SC, Hattie M. Hill, Washington, DC, and Mason, DE, brothers, Walter Smith, Jr. and Sammy Smith both of Saluda, SC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life will held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Lockhart Baptist Church, conducted by Reverend Raymond Adams and others assisting. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Viewing will be Friday 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Butler & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Smith Family. www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com

