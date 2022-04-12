Brenda Ann Waldrop Briggs, 60, of 548 Davis Street, widow of Donald Lee Briggs, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at her home.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late James Edward and Mary Rushton Waldrop. She was employed with Self Regional Medical Center in the food services.

She is survived by her sister, Debra Waldrop; brother, Roger Waldrop (Lisa), both of Greenwood; two nieces, Jessica Waldrop and Kacey Waldrop; great niece, Braelyn Crawford and great nephew, Hunter Crawford.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Brenda's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Lisa, 124 Morrow Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.