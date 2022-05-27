BRADLEY — On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Brenda Ann Smith, loving wife and mother of one child, passed away at the age of 75.

Brenda was born February 17, 1947 in Anderson, SC, to Glen and Ethel Smith. She received her nursing degree from Clemson University in 1967. She practiced nursing for 40 years in Greenwood, SC, at Self Regional Healthcare.

On August 5, 1979, she met Kathy D. Hill. They raised one son, William Jeffrey Hill Smith. They married on November 22, 2014.

Brenda had a passion for flowers. She nurtured old species of flowers found on their land, and brought them back to beauty in her flower gardens. She was an avid Clemson fan and had a vast collection of old bottles. She was known for her smile and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Brenda was predeceased in death by her parents. She is survived her wife Kathy and their son William Jeffrey Hill Smith.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3 from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Brooklyn Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Smith family.

