Branimir ‘Branko’ Rieger

Branimir “Branko” Rieger passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Born January 24, 1943 in Zagreb, Croatia, to William and Karla Rieger. Branko lived in Greenwood and was a professor at Lander University for over 30 years. He received his BA from Scranton University, MA from John Carroll University, and Ph.D. from University of Maryland, working at University of New Orleans before coming to Lander.

Branko was big supporter of education and the arts. His passion for teaching touched many students’ lives, many of whom became life-long friends. His love of sports and music led to many friendships with people from around the world.

He is survived by his sons, Andrew Rieger of Athens, Georgia, and Christopher Rieger of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and his grandchildren, Jackson, Julie, and Willow Rieger.

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.crainsonline.com.