Brandon McAllister
Brandon Scott McAllister, 33, of 1016 Miller Road, Hodges, husband of Amanda Jean Chandler, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Cynthia Lynn Strawhorn Perry and the late Roger Dale McAllister. He was graduate of Greenwood High School and employed with Pizza K.
Surviving in addition to his mother and stepfather, Lynn and Mike Perry and wife, Amanda are his children, Delylah Jean McAllister, Kopi Benjamin McAllister, and Brandon Tomario McAllister, all of Hodges; sister, Kasey Lynn McAllister of Greenwood; and grandparents, Wayman and Betty Strawhorn of Hodges.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger; brother, Micheal Dale McAllister; and grandparents, Carrol and Glenda McAllister.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Brian Brock officiating. The service will be live streamed by visiting Brandon’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 — 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family members will be at their respective homes.