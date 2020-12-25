NINETY SIX—Brandon Gage Tolley, 27, resident of 101 Joiner Ct., Grovetown, GA, former resident of Greenwood, passed away December 22, 2020, at his home.
Born December 20, 1993, in Spartanburg, he was a son of Robert Lee and Karen Marie Radford Tolley. Brandon was a 2012 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended The Citadel, before enlisting in the US Navy. Brandon served his forward deployment in Japan. He was currently employed with T3 Solutions, a government contractor working out of Ft. Gordon in Augusta.
A member of South Main Baptist Church, he was more recently attending Siloam Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents of Greenwood are a brother, Peyton Tolley of Greenwood; his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Tolley of Greenville; his maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Brenda and C.G. Ousler of Chesnee; his long-time girlfriend, Bailey Goss of Mauldin; three aunts, Tammy (Kyle) Bennett, Lori (Ben) Brackins and Andrea (Shane) Blackwell; two uncles, Michael (Amy) Tolley and Ronnie (Karen) Tolley; and numerous cousins.
The family is at the home of his parents, 131 Gardenia Drive, Ninety-Six, and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home Sunday, December 27th, from 5 to 7 pm, using all currently recommended CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the use of face masks.
Graveside services with Military Honors and social distancing will be conducted on Monday December 28 in Oakbrook Memorial Park at 2:00 pm with Rev. Phillip Howle officiating.
For those wishing to make donations in memory of Brandon, please consider making donations to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Tolley family with arrangements.