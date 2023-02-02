Bradford ‘Brad’ Coleman

SALUDA — Bradford Louis “Brad” Coleman, 53, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Born in Greenwood County and a son of Andrew Bradford Coleman and the late Mary Joyce Adams Coleman, he was the husband of Jessica Leigh Salters Coleman. Brad graduated from Saluda High School in 1989 and was a former employee with South Carolina Department of Transportation. He was a member of Butler United Methodist Church and Woodmen of the World.
Surviving are his wife, Jessica Leigh Salters Coleman, a daughter, Ava Belle Coleman of the home, a stepson, Colby Smith (Amy) of Saluda, his father, Andrew Bradford Coleman of Saluda, a sister, Joyce C. Rushton of Saluda, two brothers, Andrew “Andy” Coleman (Teresa) of Saluda and his twin brother, Bernard Coleman of Saluda, two grandsons, Cheston Smith and Easton Smith and three nephews, Andrew Rushton, Harrison Coleman and Robert Coleman.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Ramey Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at Butler United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bob Higgins and Rev. Burton Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Butler United Methodist Church, c/o Karen Ringer, 178 Andrew Coleman Road, Saluda, SC 29138.