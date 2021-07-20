Boyce Lee (TC) Washington

DUE WEST — U.S. Veteran Boyce Lee (TC) Washington, 64, passed Saturday. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church, Hodges. Public viewing will be Wednesday from noon-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.