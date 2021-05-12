MOUNT PLEASANT — Bonnie Ross Campbell, 74, went to her eternal home on May 10th, 2021 following a valiant 15 month battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born August 16th, 1946 in Ninety Six, SC, where she developed an early love of music, playing the piano and church organ. When not playing, she was singing, and her voice would become the instrument that would lead her to perform in numerous choirs and bands (including the Swingin’ Medallions), and to pursue a minor in Music at Lander College (in addition to her major in English). At Lander, she fell in love with English literature and writing and was led to pursue her masters at Appalachian State University and a 30 year career as a revered educator, spending time as both a reading specialist at the high school level and then as a College Transfer English Instructor at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC. After retiring from GTCC, she went on to become the Volunteer Coordinator for Communities in Schools, where she shared her love for and dedication to child literacy with thousands of children.
In 2009, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of moving to Charleston, SC. She spent her first five years on Sullivan’s Island, enjoying daily trips to the beach with sand between her toes and endearing herself to all of her fellow beachcombers with her smile and zeal for life. One of her greatest joys in life was time spent with her granddaughters, whether teaching them how to search for sand dollars and other sea treasures or visiting her Richmond girls for a special event. She would go on to serve as a substitute teacher at Porter-Gaud School, which allowed her to reconnect with her love of teaching and to grab a sneak peak of or a hug from her granddaughters as she walked into the cafeteria or saw them on the playground.
Bonnie reconnected with Bailey, her husband of 5 years, shortly before turning 70 through friends. They married on the Isle of Palms in September of 2016. Bailey cared for Bonnie lovingly and unconditionally in her final days.
Bonnie’s light was one that shone bright in all that she was called to do. She never met a stranger and quickly became an important member of the garden club at her church, Isle of Palms First United Methodist Church, before her diagnosis in January of 2020. She lived a humble existence that was guided by her faith, family and friendships. A five minute conversation with Bonnie would inevitably elicit stories of her children and how proud she was of them and their families.
Her hospice nurses, Christina and Sharon, were her angels and we will forever be grateful for their compassion and care in the last months of her life.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Charles Ross and her brother, Benjamin Floyd Ross. She is survived by her loving husband, William Bailey Campbell of Mount Pleasant, SC; her children Edward Joseph (Joe) Piacentino Jr. (Emily) of Richmond, VA, and Holly Piacentino Hyde (Ken) of Charleston, SC; her 4 granddaughters Anne Bolling Hyde, Margaret Rhodes Hyde, Ivey Elizabeth Piacentino and Julia Kate Piacentino; her sister-in-law Charlotte Anderson Ross (Ben) of Ninety Six, SC, and three nephews, Charles “Chuck” Ellison Ross, Perrin Anderson “Andy” Ross (Sherri), Benjamin Carson Ross (Lori) and 4 great-nieces and nephews; her family through Bailey, Christopher Bailey Campbell of Mount Pleasant, SC, and his daughters, Elizabeth “Liza” Bailey Campbell and Rhett Katherine Campbell; as well as her beloved granddog, Finley, a yellow labrador retriever.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed in lieu of flowers to: the MUSC Foundation/Hollings Cancer Center, 18 Bee Street, MSC450, Charleston, SC 29425.