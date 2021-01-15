WATERLOO — Bonnie Kaye Rowland Gheen, 75, resident of Waterloo, wife of Larry W. Gheen, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home.
Born in Concord, NC, on April 20, 1945, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Lois Tilley Rowland. Mrs. Gheen was a graduate of Winecoff High School in Concord, NC, and attended Evans Business College. She retired from Quality Bait Service in Waterloo.
Mrs. Gheen was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo. She served as church secretary, the head of the Woman's Missionary Union, Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, and was active in many other areas of Christian service.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 57 years are three daughters, Sheri (Robert) Anderson of Aiken, Susan (Glenn) Vickery of Anderson and Cindy (Jimmy) Reed of Greenwood; one sister, Janice Barlow of Kannapolis, NC; six grandchildren, Jake (Brantley) Anderson, Ben (Jessie) Anderson, Megan Vickery, Matthew Vickery, Caroline Reed and Leland Reed; and two great-grandchildren, Ellington Anderson and Charlotte Anderson.
She was a cherished wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family, gardening, shopping and decorating. She was devoted to her family and church and lived a full and happy life.
A private memorial service will be held at Rosemont Baptist Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rosemont Baptist Church, 2267 Dillard Road, Waterloo, SC 29384.
