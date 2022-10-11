Bonnie "Bunny" Anderson Bufford, 81, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at her home in Clover, South Carolina.
She was born on March 4, 1941, in Greenwood, SC, to James and Ruth Anderson. Bonnie was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Greenwood Mills after more than 50 years.
Bonnie is survived by her son Britt (Darbie) Bufford, her sisters Deborah Anderson and Ann (Bish) Berry, grandchildren Kelsey (Harrison) Parrish and Garrett Bufford, two great-grandchildren Fox Parrish and Webb Parrish, as well as numerous extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband of 43 years, Rollin Bufford.
Known for her selflessness, incredible sense of humor, and her unfaltering love, Bonnie was adored and admired by many. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and the most incredible great-grandmother. She was a faithful friend and servant of Jesus Christ. To know her, was truly, to love her.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. PM Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jimmy Tucker officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Buster Norton, Matthew Norton, Austin Morris, Drew Phillips, Jeffrey Phillips and Craig Wiley.
The family will be at the home of her sister, Deborah Anderson, 820 Woodlawn Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org.
