Bonnie Annette Burge Webnar, 94, resident of Brookfield Assisted Living, former resident of 111 Carriage Court, widow of Joseph Charles Webnar, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born November 25, 1926, in Wheeling, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Roland Dixon Burge and Anna Matilda Kibby Burge. She was a graduate of Tridelphia High School in Wheeling and attended college in Spartanburg. Mrs. Webnar was employed as manager with Garner's Health Food Store in Spartanburg for more than 20 years.
Mrs. Webnar was a member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Boiling Springs.
Surviving are a son, Joseph "Burl" and wife Judy Webnar of Greenwood; a daughter, Cheryl Webnar Smith and husband Wayne of Woodstock, GA; a granddaughter, Caitlin Marie Harris Lawson and husband, Clint of Camelia, GA.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Sue Albert and Nancy Davis.
Private memorial services will be conducted at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church at a later date.
The family is at the home of Burl and Judy Webnar, 111 Carriage Court, Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 160024, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Webnar family with arrangements.