Bobby Voiselle, 81, of Greenwood, husband of Brenda Saxton Voiselle, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at NHC Greenwood.

Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late George Washington Voiselle and Gertrude Mattox Voiselle. He retired from the United Telephone Company and was a member of Fountain of Life Worship Center.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda of the home; his children, Stephen Voiselle (Angie) and Stephanie Voiselle, both of Greenwood; sisters, Annette and Janette Voiselle; two grandchildren, Justin Wallace and Kandice Hamrick; and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Voiselle.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Robbie Brissey officiating.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.

