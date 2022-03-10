Bobby Owen Elliott, of 211 Lodge Drive, Greenwood, SC, left this life on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Janice Johnston Elliott.
Bob was born November 6, 1942 in Sheffield, AL, to the late Owen Earl and Lelia Mae Worsham Elliott. Bob's children are Wendy Janell Elliott Stoudemire (Dale) of Chapin, SC, Ginger Marie Elliott Beard (Swain) of Louisville, KY, and Bradley Owen Elliott (Dr. Kimberly Allen Elliott) of Mobile, AL. He was the brother of William Earl Elliott, (Bobbie Finney Elliott) deceased, Betty Jane Elliott Crosby (Charles Donald) deceased and Raymond Otha Elliott, (Betty Ruth Painter Elliott) deceased. Bob was Papa to ten beautiful grandchildren, whom he cherished with all his being.
Bob graduated from Sheffield High School in 1961, and from the University of Alabama in 1965 with a BS in Accounting. He began his career in 1965 with St. Regis Paper Company in Pensacola, FL, as a cost accountant. He joined Monsanto Company in 1974 assigned to Decatur, AL, then St. Louis, MI. In 1979, he joined the Plant Manager's staff of the Greenwood, SC, operation of Monsanto as the Plant Accountant. He retired from Monsanto in 1997 at the age of 54.
Bob was a member of the National Association of Accountants, serving as President of the Pensacola and Greenwood Chapters. He was a former member of the Greenwood Rotary Club and served as a Deacon of First Presbyterian Church, Greenwood. He was a member and strong supporter of the Greenwood Touchdown Club for many years, serving on the Board of Directors.
Bob also served for 22 years as the Chairman of the Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood Board of Commissioners with selfless and dedicated service, where he made significant and invaluable contributions. Upon his retirement from the board, the administrative building was named in his honor.
In his retirement, he became the chief cook for the Greenwood Soup Kitchen Ministry, serving every Friday with First Presbyterian Church. He was well known for his creative soup recipes and the comical names he assigned to each soup which were enjoyed by many. He continued this service for many years until his health dictated his retirement.
Other community activities Bob was involved in throughout his career included Greenwood YMCA Board of Directors, Chamber of Commerce Finance Committee, and Junior Achievement Advisor in Pensacola, FL.
Bob was an insightful man, and through the years, wrote many notes of encouragement and acknowledgement to his children. He left them with many inspirational thoughts and humorous sayings. He even created songs and taught them to all the grandchildren.
He was an avid University of Alabama football fan, who relished watching every game in the stadium or from his recliner. Bob loved the out of doors, duck hunting in Stuttgart, AK, fishing at his mountain house or hiking the trails of the Sumter National Forest. His quick wit and sense of humor were loved by his friends, and he was admired for his positive attitude despite his ongoing health issues. One of the most significant events of Bob's life was an after-life experience where he felt the peace of death. That brief moment in time assured him of the peace of death and life everlasting. Bob lived a great life, full of love, happiness, and few regrets.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Brad Christie officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Blyth Funeral Home.
The family sends special appreciation to Dr. Rollo Villareal for his dedication and expertise which extended Bob's life significantly. If desired, memorials may be directed to the Columbarium Project of First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648 or the charity of one's choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Elliott family.