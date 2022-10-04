BRADLEY — John Robert "Bobby" Minor, 86, of Callison Road, Bradley, widower of Barbara Ann Spivey Minor, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at Hospice House.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late George Washington and Mabel Holsonback Minor. Bobby served in the US Air Force and retired from Moore Business Forms. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed deer hunting. He loved spending time with his family.