BRADLEY — John Robert "Bobby" Minor, 86, of Callison Road, Bradley, widower of Barbara Ann Spivey Minor, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at Hospice House.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late George Washington and Mabel Holsonback Minor. Bobby served in the US Air Force and retired from Moore Business Forms. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed deer hunting. He loved spending time with his family.
Bobby was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He and his wife served the Lord with a birthday prison ministry for more than 25 years, visiting the inmates on their birthdays at Leath Correctional Institution, McCormick Correction Institution and the Greenwood County Juvenile Detention Center.
Bobby is survived by his children, Angie Voiselle (Stephen), John Sprinkle and Kenny Sprinkle; stepsons whom he raised, Kevin Coleman (Robin) and Mike Coleman (Debbie); a sister, Frances Flaherty (Dennis); a brother, George "Skeeter" Minor (Libby); granddaughter in love, Kayla Davis (Jonathon); a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; and son in love, James Rittmeyer.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Gregg Sprinkle; a brother, Joe Minor; a sister, Janice Wideman and daughter in love, Janie Scarboro.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with Mr. Patrick Griswold officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00-5:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (hospicepiedmont.org).
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.