Bobby Lee Wade, 84, resident of Windsor Oaks Court, husband of Gaynell Malone Wade, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home.
Born January 16, 1938, in Danville, VA, he was a son of the late Clyde Hollingsworth and Denver Charles Wade. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Greenwood Mills Harris Plant. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman and a Gamecock fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 64 years are a daughter, Kathy Wade Scott and husband John R. Scott, Jr. of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Wade Scott and wife Meghann of Canton, NC, and John Wesley Scott of Johns Island, SC; one great-grandchild, Scarlett Jewel Scott; and a sister, Bonnie Henderson of Greenwood.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Neil Scott and a brother, Jim Wade.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Steve Brown officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Genetic Center, 106 Gregor Mendel Circle Greenwood, SC 29646.
