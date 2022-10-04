MCCORMICK — Bobby Lee Jennings, 68, of Cannady Field Road, McCormick, passed on Friday, September 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Alice Jennings of the home; two sons, Stacey Price of Greenwood and Desmond Jennings of Trenton; a brother, Leroy Settles of Edgefield and a sister, Valeria Smith of Greenwood.

Public viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 in the Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home Chapel.