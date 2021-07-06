Bobby Lee Hastings Sr., 78, resident of Wilson Bridge Rd., widower of Virginia Sue Wood Hastings, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born January 31, 1943, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Bobby Dorn and Bertha Duncan Hastings. He was a graduate of Central Wesleyan University, where he received his Bachelor's of Science in Human Services. Bobby was a US Army and National Guard veteran.
He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Greenwood Moose Lodge.
Surviving are a son, Bobby Lee (Laura) Hastings, Jr., of Tulsa, OK; one brother, Bill Hastings of Greenwood; daughter-in-law, Teresa Hastings; five grandchildren, Christopher Lee (Vicky) Hastings, Gina (Brian) Huff, Hailey (Jared) Hunnicutt, Tony Lee Shelton and John Wyatt (Devan) Hastings; and eighteen grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Bobby was preceded in death by one son, John Jeffrey Hastings and one grandson, Justin Lee Hastings.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Valerie Mireb, Gene Pinson and Darius James officiating.
Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 11796,
Charlotte, NC 28220 or to the Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hastings family.