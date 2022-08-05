George Robert "Bobby" Lawson, 80, of Greenwood, widower of Vivian McElroy Lawson, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 4:28 pm
