Bobby Joe Pryor
TROY — Bobby Joe Pryor, 85, resident of Bedford Road, widower of Jannett Golden Pryor, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 5:07 pm
Born January 17, 1937, in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Joseph L. and Minnie Lee Autrey Pryor. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was formerly employed with Greenwood Mills and retired from US Plywood Company in Silverstreet.
Surviving are four sons, David M. Pryor of Daytona Beach, FL, Tony Keith of Travelers Rest, Michael A. and wife Kim Pryor of Hodges and M. Travis Pryor of Troy; a brother, Donald “Duck” Pryor of Corpus Christi, TX; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Sarah Day and Margaret Allbee.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted 3 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Ty Grogan officiating.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Pryor family with arrangements.
