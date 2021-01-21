Bobby Joe Brooks
Bobby Joe Brooks, 74, of 104 Old Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, entered into eternal rest on January 16, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood County, September 14, 1946, a son of Dan Brooks and Ada Bell Stewart Brooks. He was a retired construction worker and a member of Marshall Chapel Baptist Church.
Surviving is his son, Kim (Yolanda) Palmore of Cross Hill, SC; a daughter, Barbara Griffin of Greenwood, two brothers, Rev. Roosevelt (Rev. Doris) Brooks and Cleveland Brooks of Greenwood; three sisters, Georgia Mae Louden of Ninety Six, SC, Hazel Lee Pinkney, Mamie Lee (Roy Parks, Jr.) and Loretta Brooks, all of Greenwood; 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, with Pastor Eric Morton officiating.
The family is at the home and the home of his son, Kim(Yolanda) Palmore 3825 Harris Springs Road, Cross Hill SC 29332
Public viewing will be held Friday from 1-5 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.percivaltompkinsfh.com
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brooks family.