Bobby Gene Cox
Bobby Gene Cox, 82, of Callison Highway, widower of Loretta Stockman Cox, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Oconee County, he was a son of the late Norman and Viola Knight Cox. Bobby retired from Capsugel after 27 years and was a faithful member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church.
Bobby is survived by his children, Ivy Cox Darnell (Stacey) and Rodney Kent Cox (Stacie Wise), both of Greenwood; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Jarrod Pawlak, Lauren Pawlak and Anna Grace Cox; a sister, Minnie Sue White of Abbeville; brothers, Harold Cox of Bowman, GA, Marvin Cox (Barbara) and Troy Cox (Nancy), both of Greenwood and sisters-in-law, Martha Cox and Linda Cox, both of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Southerland and brothers, Arthur Cox and John Cox.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Bobby loved the color yellow and, in his honor, the family would like to ask everyone attending to please wear something yellow.
Masks will be required and CDC guidelines for social distancing will be observed.
A private graveside service will be held.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Ivy, 228 Kitson Street, Greenwood.
Memorials may be made to the Abney Memorial Baptist Church building fund, 210 Bypass 225 South, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages may be sent to the family by visiting Bobby’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.