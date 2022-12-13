ABBEVILLE — Bobby G. Stamps, 80, of Abbeville, husband of Mary Page Stamps, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Waterloo to the late William Mack Stamps, Sr., and Dorothy Gray Leamon Stamps.
Mr. Stamps served in the United States Air Force and retired from Sunbeam Bread Company, with over 30 years of dedicated service. He was a member of South Side Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Levi Hurt; a sister, Elizabeth Ellen Malphrus; and a brother, Connie Stamps.
Mr. Stamps is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary; two daughters, Bobbie Jean ‘B.J’ Ferry and Sherrie S. Brown (Barry), all of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Mason, Mindy (Scottie) and Aaron; and seven great-grandchildren, Daniel, Ayleah, Taylee, Trinity, Callie, Carson, and Hunter.
A service to celebrate Bobby’s life will be held 3 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Frank Page officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of Bobby, may be sent to HomeBridge Hospice, PO Box 887, Abbeville, SC 29620 or to the Greater Abbeville Humane Society, PO Box 256, Abbeville, SC 29620.