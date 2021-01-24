COLUMBIA - Mr. Bobby E. Cole was born on April 11, 1954 in Abbeville and was the son of the late James A. Grant and Sally T. Cole. He departed this life on January 17, 2021 at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia. He attended public school in Abbeville.
He is survived by brothers, Willie Cole and Joseph Grant both of Abbeville; aunt Hattie Elmore; great aunt Mary Cole nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Harbison Cemetery. COVID-19 guideline will be followed at the service and the home of his niece Valarie Hughey. Public viewing will be Monday from 1-6 P.M. at the funeral home. Services are entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.