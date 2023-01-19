Bobby Dewey Lawson
Bobby Dewey Lawson, 88, resident of Adams Run, widower of Patricia Calhoun Lawson, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born April 25, 1934, in Ninety Six, SC, he was a son of the late Dewey Miland and Eunice Christine Clamp Lawson. A graduate of Ninety Six High School and Brevard Community College, and a US Marine Corps Veteran, he was retired from Lockheed Missile and Space, having worked at both Cape Canaveral, FL and at the Trident Missile Facility in Goose Creek, SC. He was the owner/operator of several small businesses including American Speedy Printing in Greenwood. After his retirement from Lockheed, he and Patsy traveled the world and eventually settled back in Greenwood.
Bobby was an avid volunteer at Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and the Burton Center. He was also an active member of the Lakelands Beekkeeping Association. His two favorite pastimes were the Atlanta Braves baseball and fishing.
Surviving are a son, Glen Lawson and wife Diana of Greenwood; a daughter, Donna Adams of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Jake Lawson (Maria), Delana Richard (Lonnie), Nick Adams (Nikki), Corey Adams, and David Vallejo; seven great-grandchildren, Breah Lawson, McKayla Lawson, Kynlee Adams, Johnny Richard, Vann Adams, Stella Lawson, and Penelope Lawson; two sisters, Sherry Lawson of Anderson, Evelyn Adams of Greenwood; two brothers, Jerry Lawson of Greensboro, NC and Larry Lawson (Patt) of Abbeville; his Calhoun in-laws, Joseph Wilder of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert (Ingrid) Calhoun of Spartanburg, Jane Calhoun of Greenwood and William (Darlene) Calhoun of Greenwood.
He was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Harter (Fred); a sister-in-law, Helen Lawson; a brother in-law, Gene Adams; Calhoun in-laws, Joan Wilder and Thomas Calhoun.
A private graveside service will be at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends 2-3:30 Saturday afternoon at Blyth Funeral Home with a Moment of Devotion being said by Mr. Doug Lawson at 2:30 pm and Jennifer Lawson singing.
Mr. Lawson’s family would like to thank the health care workers Bea and James Yeldell, Kim Holloway, Tymeisha Jennings, and Mary Gantt with their support through the years. His home was his happy place, where he spent the majority of his time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29648, or The Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mr. Lawson’s family with arrangements.
