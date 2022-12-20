Bobby Culbreth
ABBEVILLE — John Robert “Bobby” Culbreth, 89, resident of 435 Highway 20, husband of Barbara Ann Culbreth, passed away Monday Dec. 19, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born Dec. 30, 1932 in Abbeville, SC, he was a son of the late James Bailey Culbreth and Sarah Elizabeth Price Culbreth.
Bobby was retired from the United States Postal Service as Assistant Postmaster. He was also retired Director of the Abbeville County Civil Defense. Bobby was very instrumental in the development of the current 911 System. He was a retired Sargent Major with the SC Army National Guard, with over 40 years of service. He was also a District Representative with the NWTF. Bobby served as a High School Football official for many years. He was a Mason and a member of the Clinton Lodge #3 AFM, having earned his Scottish and York rites. He was a Shriner and a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple. Bobby was a Past President and member of the Abbeville Shrine Club. He was a devoted and active member of Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church where he served on various committees.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 41 years Barbara Ann Monroe Culbreth of the home; a son Steve Culbreth (CeCe) of Abbeville, SC; two daughters Janet Ready of Abbeville, SC, and Tracy Horne (Knocker) of Abbeville, SC; two step-sons and two step-daughters; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
He was the last member of his immediate family.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday Dec. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Wayne Wicker officiating with Military Honors and Masonic Rites. There will be a private family burial at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family is at the home 435 Highway 20, Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from noon until 1 p.m. at the church prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Bobby may be made to Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, 194 Hwy. 20 Abbeville, SC 29620.
Online condolences may be made to the Culbreth family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family.
