Robert "Bobby" Cagle Campbell, 61, resident of 207 Haltiwanger Rd., went to be with his Lord Friday June 3, 2022.

Born in Abbeville, SC he was a son of the late James Calvin Campbell and Eunice Ethelyn Brabham Campbell.

Bobby was affectionately known as "BeBop" by his loving family and many friends. He was a certified welder by trade. He was also served over 20 years as a member of the SC National Guard Abbeville Unit. He proudly served his country with two tours overseas during Operation Desert Storm. Bobby will be remembered for his friendly and loving smile as he met everyone with a kind smile and friendly gesture. Bobby loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Survivors include: two sisters his twin Terri Lewis who he made his home with and Pat Campbell of Charleston, SC; two brothers Jim Campbell (Susan) of Lexington, SC and Michael L. Campbell (Debra) of Charleston, SC.

He was preceded in death by a brother Doug Campbell.

A Celebration of Bobby's life will be conducted Wednesday June 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Noblin officiating with Military Honors to follow.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM Wednesday afternoon prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials in memory of Bobby may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Unit 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.

