Bobby Black
Bobby Haskell Black, 84, of 59 Hix Herman Road, Waterloo, widower of Eula Martin Black, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home.
Born in Saluda, he was a son of the late Herman Leo and Mary Alice Trotter Black. He was formerly employed in the textile industry for thirty years; Woodall Chevrolet Automotive for twelve years; and the owner and operator of Montgomery Ward for thirteen years. Mr. Black served in the South Carolina National Guard and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, trustee, served on the finance committee, and leader of Vacation Bible School. He was a member of the Friends and Neighbors Club, enjoyed fishing, and visiting church members, neighbors, and friends. Mr. Black also enjoyed traveling to London and Paris, across the country, and the whole east coast.
Surviving are his children Vickie Lee Baldwin of Nevada, Valerie Griffin, and Bobby Black, Jr., both of Greenwood; stepchildren, James Graves (Amy), Deborah Alfers, Melanie Hilton, and Brian Graves (Susan); nineteen grandchildren; thirty two great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Eula, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Yvonne Coleman; son-in-law, Rod Baldwin; siblings, William Ray Black and Delores Rushton Minnick; step son-in-law, Don Hilton; and a nephew, Alex Black.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at New Prospect Baptist Church with Pastor Phil Hall and Pastor Tommy Lowe officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mr. Black’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends on Friday before the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.
The family members are at their respective homes.