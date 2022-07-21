Bobby Armstrong Jr.
NINETY SIX — Robert “Bobby” Stanfield Armstrong Jr., 63, of 104 Concord Street, Ninety Six, wife of Toni Armstrong, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 5:12 pm
Bobby Armstrong Jr.
Born in Houston, TX, he was a son of the late Robert Stanfield Armstrong, Sr. and Barbara June Henry Armstrong. He retired from Neptune after over 30 years. Bobby enjoyed fishing, his dogs, listening to music and being around his family and friends. He attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ninety Six.
He is survived by his wife, Toni; son, Jacob Armstrong; sister, Lorrie Hough (Chris); brother, Allen Armstrong (Gina); and his fur babies.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Gilmer and Rev. Valerie Mireb officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 — 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 301 Cambridge Street N, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
The family is at the home.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Bobby’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
