Bobbie Sue Boone
NINETY SIX — Bobbie Sue Stargel Boone, 63, of Ninety Six, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Joseph Stargel and Bertha Sue Stargel Crawford. Bobbie Sue was a retired district supervisor with Diversco and when her health allowed, she attended Restoration Ministries.
Surviving are her daughter, Dawn Alexander McGill of Simpsonville; two brothers, Ken Stargel (Lee) and Joe Stargel; and a grandson, Hampton McGill.
A private memorial service will be held, and the family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday from 4-6 p.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Shalom House Ministries, 349 Blake Dairy Road, Belton, SC 29627.
Messages and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com.