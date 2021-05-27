Bob White
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Mr. Robert Allen “Bob” White, 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Mac Enfinger and Rev. Stephanie Caldwell officiating. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Mallorysville Baptist Church in Tignall, Georgia.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service hour in First United Methodist Church.
Mr. White was a native of Greenwood, SC, and had lived in Columbia, SC, Arkansas, the Atlanta area for many years, and Port Orange, FL, before moving to Lake Sinclair in Milledgeville. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Marines. Bob was owner-operator of White & Company Real Estate. He had served on the Olympic Committee in 1996, was a past president of The Dekalb Ducks Unlimited, loved hunting, golf and was an avid outdoorsman. Mr. White was a member of the Milledgeville First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Teri White of Lake Sinclair; 7 children, 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Gracee.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Georgia Military College Foundation, Milledgeville First United Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice.
Express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net
Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville.