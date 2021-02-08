Bobby Ray Smith, 78, resident of Colonial Drive, husband of Christine Mullins Smith, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born July 22, 1942, in McAndrews, KY, he was a son of the late Eddie and Cleo Adkins Smith. He was a graduate of Belfree High School, received his Bachelor's Degree from Pikeville College in Kentucky and his Master's Degree from Clemson University. He retired from Greenwood County as the Emergency Preparedness Director. Bob was an avid woodworker, outdoorsman, sportsman and loved playing flight simulator.
He was a member of North Side Baptist Church and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home, are two daughters, Kristin (Bruce) Brannon and Lynette Rowland, both of Greenwood; one brother, Everet Smith of Inverness, FL; and one grandchild, Christian Fender of Tallahassee, FL.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at North Side Baptist Church, with Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Smith family.