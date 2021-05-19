Robert C. "Bob" McIlvain, 98, resident of Emerald Gardens, widower of Ann Ross McIlvain, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Born in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Chester A. and Jean Betts McIlvain. He attended Clemson University, was employed by Greenwood Mills as an industrial engineer from 1948-1984 and, following retirement, he served as a board member and secretary of the Greenwood Mills Credit Union from 1989-1996. Bob was an avid golfer, playing at the Greenwood Country Club and was a member of the Parkland Senior Golf Team. He enjoyed working around his house and taking care of the yard. He was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection.
He is survived by his children, Stan McIlvain (Paula) of Greer, Ross Ann Steifle (Gregg) of Greenwood and Michele Wells (Buddy) of Abbeville; grandchildren, Brock and Chelsey Steifle, Ashley and Grant Wilkie; great grandson, Hampton Wilkie; and a niece, Betty Jean Kemp Rowe (Ned) of Little Mountain.
A very special thank you is extended to Vette Johnson, Mona Raines, Agape Hospice, Greenwood, Barbara Jones, Teresa Anthony and the staff of Emerald Gardens.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to The Church of Resurrection, PO Box 3288, Greenwood, SC 29648; Agape Hospice, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the charity of your choice.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.