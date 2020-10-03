Robert "Bob" James McGovern, 81, of 115 Flatwood Road, Hodges, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home.
Born in Dayton, KY, he was the son of the late James McGovern and Bonnie Barrett Stodghill. He was a US Navy veteran and retired from Cincinnati Milacron in 1998. Bob had a love for classic cars and was a member of the Model A Club. He was past president of Sertoma and Sertoma Foundation and past master of the Henry Barnes Masonic Lodge #607 in Dayton, KY.
Surviving are his children, Bobby McGovern(Steve), Gregg McGovern, Jimmy McGovern (Tracie), all of Greenwood and Barry McGovern (Katherine) of Columbia; sister, Linda Davis; five grandchildren, Dustin, Keller, Britney, Patrick, and Meg McGovern; and four great grandchildren.
Per his request there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to the SC Division of the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.