Robert Edward "Bob" Koch, Sr, 69, of 336 Nautical Way, husband of Rebecca Jessen Koch, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Kentucky while canoeing on the Mississippi River.
Born in Newberry, SC he was the youngest son of the late Rev. John Henry Koch, Jr. and Clare Schaeffer Koch. He graduated from Newberry High School and from Clemson University with a BA in mathematics and retired from Ascend Performance Materials as the Logistics Manager. Bob enjoyed cheering for the Clemson Tigers. He also enjoyed snow and water skiing, singing, gardening, and spending time on the lake. He hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. He also enjoyed running and had participated in the Boston Marathon three times. He loved a good prank and homemade ice cream. He was adventurous and loved nature. Above all else, he loved the Lord and his family.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he was a member of the choir and God's Gardeners. He was also a member of the Greenwood Festival Chorale.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Becky, are his children, Robert Edward Koch, Jr. (Kristie) of Decatur, GA, Elizabeth Koch Brown (Mark) of Kingstree, SC and Richard Jessen Koch (Moriah) of Mooresville, NC; sisters, Brenta Koch Poole (Don) of Asheville, NC, Trudy Koch Duffy of Tucson, AZ and Dorothy Koch Ryer (Dick) of Greeneville, TN and; brothers, John Henry Koch, III (Barbara) of Hendersonville, NC and William S. Koch (Carole) of Greenville, SC; and six grandchildren, James Koch, Alex Brown, Henry Brown, Holly Brown, Levi Koch, and Nathan Koch.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (Greenwood) with the Rev. Gary Brandenburg officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service in the church fellowship center from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands, STARZ24 Teen Center, PO Box 50501, Greenwood, SC 29649 https://lakelands.begreat.club/donations/3024/ or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Creswell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.