Clarence H. "Bo" Weeks, of Greenwood, husband of Beth Anderson Weeks, died at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 10, 2022, due to the effect of the exposure of Agent Orange while deployed in Vietnam.
Born in Greenwood, on February 13, 1934, he was a son of the late Sam Henry Weeks and Sadie Mae Talbot Weeks Shaw.
Bo retired from the U. S. Navy after serving 21 years where he served in Korea and Vietnam as an E6 Gunners Mate, PBR Boat Captain in Vietnam and in the Brown Water Navy. He was awarded the Bronze Medal with V, plus various medals for Korea and Vietnam. He was the member of the Disable American Veterans (DAV) and American Legion Post 20.
Bo enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle and building model airplanes. He pulled his camper across country through Canada, Alaska and the North Pole. He enjoyed such sites as Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, Devils Tower and Old Faithful. Bo also enjoyed taking cruises to the Bahamas and through the Panama Canal. The motorcycle club of Greenwood was a favorite for him to get together with others and ride throughout the mountains until he became disabled.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lucille McLaurin, Vernetta Coker and his four footed pal, a Schnauzer named Monty.
Survivors include his wife of the home; a daughter, Sharon Michelle Weeks of Huntington Beach, CA; three stepchildren, Allen Clardy (Kim) of Greenwood, Pamela Eustace (David) of Hodges and Rhonda Langston (Dell) of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Jeremy Deloach (Nicole), Ryan Deloach (Katelyn), Christine Hart, Jennifer Riley (Jake), Sabrina Zaccheus (Damus) and Isaiah Clardy; nine great grandchildren; and a brother, Terry Weeks (Betty) of Greenwood.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 12-1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greenwood County Veterans Affairs Office, PO Box 1024, Greenwood, SC 29648.