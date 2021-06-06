Blanche Fulbright Kidd
Blanche Fulbright Kidd, 94, formerly of County Farm Road, widow of Guy Edwin Kidd, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Franklin County, GA, she was a daughter of the late George W. and Rosa Brown Fulbright. Blanche retired from Kemet and was member of New Market Baptist Church where she was the former Helping Hands Sunday School teacher for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Ozelee Dalton, Doris Bailey, Mildred Tathan, Doyle Fulbright, Joe Fulbright, Dan Fulbright, Gene Fulbright and Troy Fulbright, James “Mack” Fulbright and George “Dude” Fulbright.
Surviving are her son, Royce Kidd (Sandra) of Greenwood; a sister, Mary Frances Pridmore; a brother, Paul “Bud” Fulbright; two grandchildren, Janice Dennis (Alain) and Karen Walworth (Clint); and four great-grandchildren, Grayson Dennis, Mikala Dennis, Kaitlyn Walworth and Aidyn Walworth.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dwight Kidd, Rev. Stanley Sprouse and Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from noon to 1 p.m.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of NHC for their love and care shown to Blanche.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Blanche’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.