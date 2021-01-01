Birda Ouzts Rushton, 86, resident of Wingert Road, widow of Virgil T. Rushton, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home.
Born February 15, 1934, in Edgefield, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Jackson Ouzts and Essie Powell Ouzts. She was a graduate of Edgefield High School and a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church.
Mrs. Rushton was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are three daughters, Pat and husband Robert Blackwell of Hendersonville, NC, Carol and husband Craig Dalrymple of Seneca, and Jessie and husband Rusty Thomson of Sharon, SC; six grandchildren, Brad (Missy) Dalrymple, Laura Cross, Rus (Amy) Thomson, Ben (Aerin) Thomson, Tom (Luz) Blackwell and Will Blackwell; eleven great-grandchildren, Genna, Bradyn and Jackson Dalrymple, Logan Cross, Tate, Tilly, Tinsley and Tommie Thomson, Beaux and Mathieu Thomson and Ava Blackwell.
She was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, 1515 Durst Ave. East, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rushton family.