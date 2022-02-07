Billy Watson

BRADLEY — Billy L. Watson, 91, formerly of Bradley, widower of Sarah Elizabeth Coleman Watson, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late William Luther and Mae Belle Stowe Watson. He was retired from H. D. Payne & Co. and he and Elizabeth were the former co-owners of Hyde Park Minit Mart from 1970-1986. Billy was a Korean War veteran of the US Army, where he served from 1951-1953 and was stationed at Ft. Still, OK. He was a member of Horeb Baptist Church.
Billy is survived by his children, Larry D. Watson (Amy) of Greenville, Billy Daniel Watson (Nitsa) of North Myrtle Beach, S. Gayle Neill (Todd) of Concord, NC, and Janet W. Dorsey of Little River; grandchildren, Yianna Kappas of Greenville, Sarah G. Watson of Charlotte, NC, Coleman E. Dorsey of Greenwood, Samuel P. Neill of Chapel Hill, NC and Jamie Neill of Concord, NC.
In addition to his wife, Billy was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Watson and a grandson, W. Reece Watson.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Sam O’Shields officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Sam Neill, Coleman Dorsey, Terry Dorsey, Todd Neill, Steve Coleman and Hayne B. Workman.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Horeb Baptist Church, PO Box 51, Bradley, SC 29819 or to Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
