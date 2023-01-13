Billy Ware
LEVEL LAND — William Charles ‘Billy’ Ware, 77, of the Level Land Community, husband of Beverly Crook Ware, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. He was born in Abbeville to the late William Ralph and Iral Leonard Ware.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 5:01 pm
A 1963 graduate of Dixie High School, Billy proudly served in the SC National Guard. He was employed by the former Milliken & Co. — Abbeville Plant, and the CSX Railroad for many years, retiring from Prysmian Cable. An active member of Little Mountain Presbyterian church, Billy served as a former deacon and elder.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Mack and Judy Ware; and two sisters, Thelma Ware and JoAnn Bell.
Billy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly, of the home; three sons, Kevin Ware of Abbeville, Darrin Ware of Simpsonville and Brad Ware (Kim) of Donalds; daughter, Amy Solesbee (Stephen) of Level Land; and three grandchildren, Makinsie, Bradley and Ryleigh Ware; sister, Agnes Campbell (Kenneth) of Abbeville; brother-in-law, Jim Bell of Central; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A service to celebrate Billy’s life will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, in Little Mountain Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends and family immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Billy, may be sent to Little Mountain Presbyterian Church, 3836 Hwy. 28N, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home of Brad and Kim Ware in Donalds.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Ware family.
