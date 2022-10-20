Billy Tate Cann
CALHOUN FALLS — Billy Tate Cann, 88, of Calhoun Falls, husband of the late Peggy Campbell Cann, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at NHC of Mauldin. He was born in Calhoun Falls to the late Berry Thompson and Annie Crocker Cann.
Mr. Cann was a 1952 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School. Mr. and Mrs. Cann married and enjoyed 66 years of wedded bliss. Mr. Cann honorably served in the South Carolina Army National Guard, and afterwards retired with 45 years of dedicated service working in the textile industry. He enjoyed farming, working his cattle and spending time with family. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, Calhoun Falls.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lee Cann.
Mr. Cann is survived by his son, Greg Cann of Greenville; daughter Allison C. Rochelle (Charles) of Simpsonville; two grandchildren, Jonathan Rochelle and Matthew Rochelle (Courtni); two great-grandchildren, Langston Tate Rochelle and Langleigh Paige Rochelle; and sister-in-law, Martha Creswell Cann of Calhoun Falls.
The family will receive friends 3- 4 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Northside Baptist Church, Calhoun Falls. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Cann, may be sent to Northside Baptist Church, 205 Marion Street, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Abbeville is assisting the Cann family.
